MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Senior basketball star Trevor Roe made history Saturday afternoon. The Fayetteville-Manlius forward joined the 1,000 points club in the second quarter of the Hornets game against ESM. His 1,000th point was scored at the free throw line.

Trevor Roe’s father, Matt, played for F-M as well and scored 1,127 points, before going on to play at Syracuse. His sister Lexi, scored 1,203 points while she was at F-M.

Roe finished with a game-high 25 points in the Hornets 65-46 win over ESM.

Trevor Roe has committed to play basketball next season at Radford University.