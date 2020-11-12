F-M soccer standout Francesco Pagano signs with Syracuse

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Fayetteville-Manlius senior Francesco Pagano signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday and will be playing at Syracuse next season.

Pagano led the Hornets to a perfect 11-0 record this past season. He also led the team with 18 goals and six assists.

Francesco was one of four signees to join the Orange program from the Class of 2021.

