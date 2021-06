BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time this season, F-M knocked off Baldwinsville in the closing seconds. With just over a second to play, Josh Michel scored the game-winning goal for the Hornets, lifting them to a 12-11 win over the Bees.

Michel led the F-M attack with three goals. Trey Ordway paced the Bees with four goals.

It’s the third win this season for F-M over Baldwinsville.

F-M improves to 12-1. Baldwinsville falls to 11-3 (all three losses are to F-M).