F-M takes down Whitesboro in girls soccer action

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M girls bounced back from their first loss of the year, defeating Whitesboro 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Morgan Goodman opened the scoring for the Hornets, scoring off a corner kick with 25 minutes to go in the 1st half. Katherine Amico added the other goal for the Hornets in the win over the Warriors.

F-M improves to 6-1 on the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected