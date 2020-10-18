F-M takes down Whitesboro in girls soccer action

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The F-M girls bounced back from their first loss of the year, defeating Whitesboro 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Morgan Goodman opened the scoring for the Hornets, scoring off a corner kick with 25 minutes to go in the 1st half. Katherine Amico added the other goal for the Hornets in the win over the Warriors.
F-M improves to 6-1 on the season.
