SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was an instant classic on Saturday night at CBA, as F-M handed the Brothers a 72-68 overtime loss. It’s CBA’s first loss to a Section III team in 739 days.

F-M’s Trevor Roe poured in a game-high 28 points, knocking down five threes. Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson led the Brothers with 25 points.

F-M improves to 10-3 with the win. CBA drops to 10-2 on the season.