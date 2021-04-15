F-M’s Geehrer wins state’s top XC honor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to high school cross country there is no one better than Fayetteville-Manlius. The section three and national powerhouse made affirmed that claim once again Thursday.

Peyton Geehrer was named the Gatorade New York Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, becoming the third boy’s runner to take home the honor.

Along with his accomplishments on the course, Geehrer’s award also recognizes his academic achievements and his work away from the course.

“Peyton is one of the finest boys I’ve ever coached, both as an athlete and in terms of character,” said Fayetteville-Manlius coach Bill Aris. “He held himself like a true champion would, working hard every day and making the very best of a challenging COVID season.”

The senior took second place at the Northeast High School Club Championships after completing an undefeated 2020 regular season.

Geehrer joins recent Gatorade New York Boys Cross Country Players of the Year Sam Lawler (2019-20, Mendon High School), Parker Stokes (2018-19, Maine-Endwell High School), Mason Gatewood (2017-18, St. Anthony’s High School), and Ty Brownlow (2016-17, Liverpool High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Now a finalist for the boy’s national honor, the award will be announced later this month.