CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The running dynasty at F-M continued on Saturday, as Hornets freshman Izzie Sullivan won the NYSPHSAA girls state championship. Sullivan finished the 5K race in a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

Izzie Sullivan of Fayetteville-Manlius win the class A #nysphsaa cross country championship. pic.twitter.com/xZPn0K5b4f — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 13, 2021

Both Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls teams finished second in the team standings.

For a complete list of the results from the NYSPHSAA State Cross Country Championships, click on the link:

https://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid=4618