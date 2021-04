MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

F-M’s second half comeback wasn’t enough on Saturday night falling to Elmira 34-28.

The Hornets trailed by 14 at halftime, but stormed back to tie it at 28 in the 4th quarter. Jionel Howard gave the Express the lead for good, on a nine-yard touchdown run with 3:42 to play.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jack Nucerino scored three of the four touchdowns for the Hornets.

F-M drops to 1-2 this season.