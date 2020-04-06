Family and friends surprise former Bishop Ludden standout Sara Hayes with special “Senior Day Homecoming”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Bishop Ludden star Sara Hayes got a nice surprise from her family on Sunday.
Hayes is a senior at Marywood playing softball this year. Marywood was supposed to play Cazenovia on April 5th in a double header. Her family planned to surprise her with a ‘homecoming’ since it was the closest she would get to playing softball in her home town.
So, her family, instead surprised her at home.
