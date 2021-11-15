Felisha Legette-Jack becomes first woman in SU history to have jersey retired

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Sunday afternoon in front of 3,000 fans inside the Carrier Dome, former Syracuse star basketball player Felisha Legette-Jack had her jersey retired. This is the first time in Syracuse University Athletics history that a female student-athlete was recognized in this manner.

Legette-Jack joins 14 men’s basketball and six football standouts who have received this honor.

Legette-Jack finished her career at Syracuse owning the SU women’s basketball career records for points, rebounds, field goals made and attempted, and free throws made and attempted. More than 30 years later she remains in the top 10 in career points, rebounds, and field goals made and attempted.

The former Orange started her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Syracuse before becoming the head coach at Hofstra and then Indiana. She is currently in her 10th season as the University at Buffalo program leader.