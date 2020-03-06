First-year Head Coach and former CBA star leads Hobart to NCAA tournament

GENEVA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In his first year at his alma mater, Stefan Thompson has led Hobart back to the NCAA tournament. The Statesmen will take on University of Saint Joseph out of Connecticut, coached by former Hall-of-Fame UConn Head Coach Jim Calhoun. The game will be played at Springfield College’s Blake Arena on Friday, March 6th, at 5pm.

Hobart went 21-5 this season and earned an at-large bid to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. Thompson played in the NCAA tournament with Hobart during his career in 2012 and 2013. Overall, this is the fifth trip to the tournament for the program having also gone in 2000-01.

During his playing career, Thompson was a D3Hoops and NABC All-American and is still 6th on the all-time scoring list with 1,643 points.

The full interview with Stefan is below.