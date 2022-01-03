Five Syracuse Crunch games rescheduled to March and April

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 and the omicron variant has affected the sports world. The same can be said for hockey, both the NHL and AHL. The National Hockey League took a pause just before Christmas and came back last week. The AHL has had a number of games postponed. Monday, the league announced the dates and times for those rescheduled games, including five Syracuse Crunch games.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

  • AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
  • AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
  • AHL Game #379 (Laval at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
  • AHL Game #400 (Providence at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
  • AHL Game #411 (Syracuse at Belleville), originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Additionally, the April 6 game in Toronto originally scheduled for 11 a.m. will now start at 7 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to home games in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the respective make-up games. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their tickets for any other 2021-22 home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Season ticket holders will use their original game tickets for entry to the respective make-up games. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

