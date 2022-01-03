Five Syracuse Crunch games rescheduled to March and April

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 and the omicron variant has affected the sports world. The same can be said for hockey, both the NHL and AHL. The National Hockey League took a pause just before Christmas and came back last week. The AHL has had a number of games postponed. Monday, the league announced the dates and times for those rescheduled games, including five Syracuse Crunch games.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #379 (Laval at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #400 (Providence at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

AHL Game #411 (Syracuse at Belleville), originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the April 6 game in Toronto originally scheduled for 11 a.m. will now start at 7 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to home games in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the respective make-up games. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their tickets for any other 2021-22 home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Season ticket holders will use their original game tickets for entry to the respective make-up games. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.