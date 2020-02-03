Fomer Section III lacrosse players return to CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Yale men’s lacrosse team has had plenty of success in the last two seasons.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back trips to championship weekend winning the 2018 title over Duke, 13-11.

In the last two seasons, Yale is 32-7. Cortland native and Le Moyne graduate Andy Shay leads the Bulldogs, but that’s not the only ties to Central New York. Cazenovia’s Thomas Bragg is on the team in his second season. Skaneateles’ Patrick Hackler is in his first year playing for the Bulldogs.

Both played in a preseason scrimmage with Syracuse and while Yale lost 18-13, Hackler registered two goals and Bragg added a goal.

Last season, Bragg played in four games netting one goal. Hackler enters his first collegiate season after being named an US Lacrosse All-American. Coach Shay is happy to have additional local ties on his Bulldogs squad.

“They’ve been great. we love getting upstate guys. we like getting section three guys so that the three of us can talk trash to everyone else on the team,” Coach Shay said with a smile. “Its near and dear to my heart when we see kid that’s within our academic range that’s from this area we’re going to take a chance on them.”

“Our captain always says we’re a team of misfits and I think everyone embraces that and we all kind of fit in together as one. I think the seniors and the rest of the team are really welcoming of all the freshman. And its been an incredible experience so far, I’m excited for the rest of the year,” said Hackler.

“Maybe I’m biased but I think kids that grow up in this area have a strong lacrosse iq, you know they’re tougher. You can count on them,” said Coach Shay.

Yale faces Fairfield in another scrimmage on February 8th and opens the season against Villanova on Saturday, February 15th.