Former All-American Sydney O’Hara joins Syracuse Softball coaching staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Sydney O’Hara, a four-year letterwinner and All-American for the Orange, has returned home. O’Hara joins Syracuse head coach Shannon Doepking’s staff as an assistant coach and will work primarily with the Orange pitchers but will assist in all aspects of the program.

“Words cannot describe what it means to me to wear the orange and blue again,” O’Hara said. “It has always been my dream to return to Syracuse University to share my knowledge and passion for the sport of softball. I’m forever proud to wear the ‘S’ on my chest! I’d like to thank Coach Doepking for giving me this opportunity to return to my alma mater. Go ‘Cuse!”

O’Hara spent the past three seasons on the sidelines at Binghamton where she worked with the pitchers. She assisted in recruiting, team travel and meals as well as organizing camps. During her time at Binghamton the Bearcats had six America East All-Conference selections and two All-Rookie team honorees. In her first season at Binghamton, one of her pitchers earned All-Tournament Team honors at the 2018 America East Tournament.

Prior to Binghamtom, O’Hara was at neighboring LeMoyne College from 2017-18 during which time she worked primarily with the Dolphins’ pitching staff and assisted in working with the hitters, recruiting, scouting opponents, scheduling games and running team camps. In 2018, two of the three Dolphins that earned NFHCA All-Region Second Team accolades were pitchers that O’Hara mentored.

O’Hara’s name is synonymous with Syracuse Softball and it is plastered across the Orange record book. She holds the career record for saves (12) and ranks in the top-10 in program history in 19 other career categories. O’Hara’s .476 batting average as a senior still remains as the single-season record at Syracuse and her six saves that season and five in 2016 rank No. 1 and No. 2 in program history.

O’Hara was a three-time Louisville Slugger/NFHCA All-Region honoree (2014, 2016, 2017) and was named All-America by both Louisville Slugger/NFHCA (third team) and College Sports Madness (first team) as a utility player/pitcher. O’Hara earned first team All-ACC accolades in 2014 and again as a senior in 2017.