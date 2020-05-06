Former Baldwinsville standout Charlie Bertrand makes history at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, M.A. (WSYR-TV) –

On Monday night, Charlie Bertrand became the first lacrosse player at Merrimack College to be selected in the MLL Draft. Bertrand was selected in the eighth round by the Connecticut Hammerheads (44th overall pick).

“I wasn’t expecting when I would go, or if I would go so it was really cool to have that moment. It is something that you always want to happen throughout your whole life. Finally seeing it was really cool,” said Charlie Bertrand.

In 58 career games at Merrimack Bertrand has scored 210 goals. He’s twice been named the Division II National Player of the year and is a three-time All-American. This past season, Bertrand led the Warriors with 23 points in just six games.

“Just keep grinding and do what you are supposed to do. Try to find success within your own team and within yourself. Just find a good group of guys and it’s all about the experience at the end of the day,” said Bertrand.

Charlie told NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday that he plans to play another year of college lacrosse, but has yet to decide where he will play at.