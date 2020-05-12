Former Baldwinsville standout Charlie Bertrand transferring to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After a remarkable four years at Merrimack, former Baldwinsville lacrosse standout Charlie Bertrand will play his final year of college lacrosse at Virginia.

Bertrand told NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday that he selected UVA over Notre Dame, Delaware, Richmond and UMass. Virginia is coached by LaFayette native Lars Tiffany. The Cavaliers won the National Title in 2019.

What a career Charlie Bertrand had at @MerrimackMLAX – In 58 games, he scored 210 goals & had 64 assists. Now the former @Bville_Boys_Lax star will head to the ACC to play at @UVAMensLax – Bertand says, Notre Dame, Richmond, Delaware & UMass were also in the mix. pic.twitter.com/gL4hkk7tho — Mario Sacco (@MarioSaccoNC9) May 12, 2020

In 58 career games at Merrimack, Bertrand scored 210 goals and added 64 assists. He was a three-time Division II All-American and two-time National Player of the year.