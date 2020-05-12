Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Former Baldwinsville standout Charlie Bertrand transferring to Virginia

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Merrimack Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After a remarkable four years at Merrimack, former Baldwinsville lacrosse standout Charlie Bertrand will play his final year of college lacrosse at Virginia.

Bertrand told NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday that he selected UVA over Notre Dame, Delaware, Richmond and UMass. Virginia is coached by LaFayette native Lars Tiffany. The Cavaliers won the National Title in 2019.

In 58 career games at Merrimack, Bertrand scored 210 goals and added 64 assists. He was a three-time Division II All-American and two-time National Player of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected