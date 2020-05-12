Former Baldwinsville standout Charlie Bertrand transferring to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
After a remarkable four years at Merrimack, former Baldwinsville lacrosse standout Charlie Bertrand will play his final year of college lacrosse at Virginia.
Bertrand told NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday that he selected UVA over Notre Dame, Delaware, Richmond and UMass. Virginia is coached by LaFayette native Lars Tiffany. The Cavaliers won the National Title in 2019.
In 58 career games at Merrimack, Bertrand scored 210 goals and added 64 assists. He was a three-time Division II All-American and two-time National Player of the year.
