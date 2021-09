SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Baldwinsville basketball standout JJ Starling narrowed his list to five schools on Thursday. Syracuse, along with Duke, Stanford, Notre Dame and Northwestern are all in Starling’s Top Five.

JJ will make his second official visit to Syracuse this weekend. The six-foot guard out of Baldwinsville is rated by ESPN as the 27th best player in the Class of 2022.

Starling is set to play his final high school season at La Lumiere, a prep school in Indiana.