ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Danny Damico is no stranger to playing in the Dome. On Saturday, the Albany redshirt junior linebacker will make his return to Syracuse to take on the Orange.

The former CBA standout ranks second on the team this season with 12 tackles in two games.

Saturday will mark the first ever matchup between the Great Danes and Orange.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at the Carrier Dome. You can watch the game Saturday on the ACC Network.