Former CBA standout Stevie Scott declares for the NFL Draft

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Friday former CBA star Stevie Scott announced on social media that he’ll forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

This past season at Indiana, Stevie Scott was named a 2nd Team All-Big Ten selection. Stevie rushed for 561 yards and ten touchdowns, helping the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record.

In three years at Indiana, Scott rushed for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Scott owns the IU record, rushing for 1,137 yards and ten touchdowns as a freshman.

You can hear what Stevie Scott had to say on his decision to turn pro by clicking on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected