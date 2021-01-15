Former CBA standout Stevie Scott declares for the NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Friday former CBA star Stevie Scott announced on social media that he’ll forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

This past season at Indiana, Stevie Scott was named a 2nd Team All-Big Ten selection. Stevie rushed for 561 yards and ten touchdowns, helping the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record.

In three years at Indiana, Scott rushed for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Scott owns the IU record, rushing for 1,137 yards and ten touchdowns as a freshman.

