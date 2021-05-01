Former CBA star Stevie Scott signs free agent deal with New Orleans Saints

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 21: Stevie Scott III #8 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 2021 NFL Draft didn’t go the way Stevie Scott had planned, but it didn’t take the former CBA star long to sign on with an NFL team. Shortly after the drafted, Scott announced on social media that he has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

#WhoDatNation ⚜️⚜️ I’m ready to work! Promise you guys will get my all! Let’s rock & roll 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iiah0dZ8bR — StevieScott (@Steviescott8_) May 1, 2021

Scott started all three years at Indiana, before declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior season. At Indiana, Stevie Scott rushed for 2,543 yards. His 30 rushing touchdowns ranks forth All-Time in Hoosiers program history.

This past season, Scott was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Stevie will look to make a Saints roster out of training camp that already has fellow CNY star Latavius Murray on it.