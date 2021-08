YEOSU, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 14: Ashley Twichell of the United States smiles after the Women’s 10km Final on day two of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park on July 14, 2019 in Yeosu, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

TOKYO, (WSYR-TV) – Former Fayetteville-Manlius star swimmer Ashley Twichell finished seventh in the 10-kilometer open course marathon swim during the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.

Twitchell led the majority of the race and was in second heading into the final lap.

The former Hornet finished just 7.1 seconds behind the winner, Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha.

Another Olympian of local interest Justyn Knight, will race in the 5,000 meter finals Friday morning. Knight ran at Syracuse University.