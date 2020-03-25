Former Le Moyne Dolphin Josiah Gray is eager to start his second season in LA Dodgers organization

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Le Moyne star Josiah Gray is on the cusp of the Big Leagues. Last month Gray spent time with the Dodgers in Spring Training, appearing in two games. Now though, like the rest of the sports world, his time is spent wondering when he might get to toe the rubber again.

“Me being from New Rochelle, where the whole New York outbreak took place they recommended that I stay here for the time being and other guys around the world. There is really not too many guys here left, pretty much everyone is home. They are trying to contain the situation, just like every other organization is,” says Gray.

Being away from home right now is especially tough for the former first team All-American.

“For the time now, I am miles away but I am just hoping that everyone is alright. Making sure that my family is alright and my friends are alright. You know everyone gets through this safe and sound, ” says Gray.

Last season Josiah Gray was named the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher of year. He hopes this year he can build off that success when the time comes.

“Obviously going into the year, I was excited. I am still excited for everything that is ahead of me this year in 2020. With everything being put on pause right now I just want to stay ready, stay conditioned with my arm, my body and make sure when we hear things are going to start up on a certain date, I am ready for that date. I can hit the ground running again,” said Gray.

For now, it’s a waiting game but Gray is doing the best he can with the situation that he’s been dealt with.

“I have been just working out here at home, and throwing with a buddy. Doing the things I would be doing at the facility just in different spots out here in Arizona. Besides that, I am just hanging out, watching some Netflix, playing some video games and just trying to keep life as normal as can be,” said Gray.

If it all works out, soon we will be seeing Josiah Gray pitching in the Major Leagues.