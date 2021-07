LOS ANGELES, CA. (WSYR-TV) – Former Le Moyne pitcher Josiah Gray will make his major league debut Tuesday night with the LA Dodgers.

Gray would have made his debut earlier this year, but was sidelined due to a right shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old has been with the Dodgers Triple-A team since the beginning of July. Gray has thrown twelve strikeouts and no walks in 10⅔ innings in three games, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Dodgers top pitching prospect was at Dodger Stadium on Monday.