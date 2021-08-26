Former Le Moyne standout Ryan Murphy off to hot start in pro ball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In 2020, Ryan Murphy was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 5th round. Not even a full year into professional baseball, Murphy is already climbing the ladder in the minor leagues.

Murphy started this season in Low-A with the San Jose Giants. In 76 innings pitched, Murphy led the league with 116 strikeouts.

Since being promoted to High-A, Ryan Murphy has gone 2-1. He’s got an ERA of 1.21, giving up just nine runs in 22 1/3 innings pitched. Combined this season Murphy is 6-3 overall, with 148 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched.

