Former Le Moyne star Josiah Gray speaks about his great start to pro career

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Le Moyne star Josiah Gray was back in town for an On My Team 16 event called ‘The Climb” to benefit pediatric cancer patients.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with Gray to talk about the former Dolphins pitcher’s great start in the minor leagues.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2018 from Cincinnatti, Gray raised the ranks quickly. He was named the Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year after he played in 26 minor league games (25 of them starts), posting a 2.28 ERA and an 11-2 record. He pitched 130.0 innings overall with 147 strikeouts, walking just 31 batters and held opponents to a .207 average.

He started his Dodgers career in Single-A with the Great Lakes Loons, then to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in Single-A Advanced, and finished off the year for the Tulsa Drillers in Double-A.

His ERA in Double-A was 2.75 in nine games pitched with a 3-2 record.

He will head to LA soon to continue to prepare for spring training, Gray hopes to get a MLB spring training invite.