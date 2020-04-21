Former Liverpool standout Charles Pride reflects on first season at Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Liverpool standout Charles Pride just wrapped up his first season of playing Division I basketball at Bryant University.

Four times this season Pride was named the NEC Rookie of the Week. Pride played in 29 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.2 points and 5 rebounds per game.

“There was a lot of ups and downs along the road but that just comes with the game of basketball. It means a lot for coach to believe in me and believe that I can help turn the program around,” said Charles Pride.

