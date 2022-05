ORONO, MAINE (WSYR-TV) –

For the 22nd straight game Binghamton senior Jake Evans collected a hit, going 1-3 in the Bearcats 8-5 win over UMass Lowell. Evans base hit on Friday broke Joe Charron’s (2010) school record for consecutive games with a hit.

B7 | Evans comes through!!! RBI single plates the go-ahead run. He also sets the school record with a hit in his 22nd straight game #BingPride pic.twitter.com/bFYB176Rbs — Binghamton Baseball (@BinghamtonBASE) May 27, 2022

On the season, the former Liverpool standout leads the team with a .381 batting average in 38 games this season.

Evans will look to add to his streak on Saturday, when Binghamton plays for the America East Conference Championship.