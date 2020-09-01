Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Brooke Rauber commits to NC State

In 8th grade Brooke Rauber won her first New York state cross country state title. She hasn’t stopped winning state championships. Today, the 4-time NYSPHSAA Class D Cross Country Champion announced her commitment to run at NC State.

The Tully senior has also excelled on the track. Rauber is a 3-time NYSPHSAA Steeplechase State Champ. In 2019, she won the girls 3000M high school race at the famous Penn Relays.

Back in February, the former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week took home first place at the Pan Am Cross Country Championships in Victoria, British Columbia.

Brooke picked NC State over North Carolina and Furman University.

