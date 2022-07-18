SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Former Orange standout Kamal Miller is a first-time Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star and will compete against the best of LIGA MX on August 10 at Allianz Field in Minnesota. Miller is a starting defender for CF Montreal.

The 26-man All-Star roster was selected through a combination of fan, player and media voting (12 players) coach’s pickx (12 players) and commissioner Don Garber’s two picks. Miller was one of Garber’s selections.

The Pickering, Ontario native has been a key member CF Montreal’s defense, helping the squad stay consistently among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. He has played in 17 matches, making 16 starts, in his second season with the team. In addition, he has a goal and three assists.

Miller was a four-year starter for the Orange on defense. The Orange posted 26 shutouts, won an ACC Championship and advanced to the College Cup for the first time in program history during his career. Miller was taken with the 27th overall pick by Orlando City in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He played for Orlando City SC for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before he was selected by Austin FC in the 2020 Expansion Draft. He was traded to CF Montreal the same day.

For the second consecutive season, the MLS All-Stars will take on the best of LIGA MX. The match is set for 8:30 p.m. on August 10 on ESPN.