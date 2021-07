LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 20: Josiah Gray #41 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on July 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WSYR-TV)- The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster deal Friday afternoon. Max Scherzer and Trea Turner will head to the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a prospect haul of Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray, Donovan Casey and Gerardo Carrillo.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer and 2021 All-Star infielder Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 30, 2021

Former Le Moyne star pitcher Josiah Gray, has been with the Dodgers organization since 2018. Gray made his first major league debut on July 20, 2021. He made his first MLB start five days later.