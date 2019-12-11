Former Rapids Field Manager, Syracuse native David Anderson makes first splash in the pros

(Watertown, NY) – David Anderson, 2018 Watertown Rapids inaugural season Field Manager and Syracuse, NY native has been hired as a Development Coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Anderson awaits his assignment within the Dodgers’ minor league system. The Dodgers have eight minor league teams including four rookie-ball teams, Great Lakes Loons (Class A), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Class A – Advanced), Tulsa Drillers (Class AA), and the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Class AAA).

With the hiring by the Dodgers, this will be Anderson’s first professional coaching opportunity, which Anderson says he’s ready to take the next step in his career. “I’m most looking forward to being able to contribute to one of the best organizations in baseball. They have one of the most progressive and impressive systems for development and it will be a privilege to learn from some of the best in that system. It’s an incredible organization that I’m lucky to be part of,” Anderson said.

As a first time Field Manager in 2018, Anderson led the Rapids to a 26-21 record and would go on to lose in the PGCBL semifinals. Under Anderson’s direction, the Rapids had a PGCBL-leading eight All-Star selections and a Perfect Game/Rawlings Summer Collegiate All-American selection in left-handed pitcher Jack Buckley (Franklin & Marshall). In addition, Anderson’s Rapids had one player (Jack Buckley – P) selected to the PGCBL All-League First Team and three players (Nick Bosma – 3B, Julian Kurych – OF, and Alex Mumme – OF) selected to the Second Team.

After the 2018 summer season, Anderson began his new role as Pitching Coach at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Anderson’s staff held opposing batters to a .268 batting average, as the Emory Eagles batted .290 on the season. After the 2019 collegiate season, Anderson was promoted to Recruiting Coordinator, in addition to Pitching Coach for the Eagles.

Anderson continued his summer collegiate coaching success in 2019 as Field Manager for the Fayetteville (NC) SwampDogs in the Coastal Plain League. Anderson was selected to coach the East All-Stars in the 2019 CPL All-Star Game and the SwampDogs earned a playoff berth as well. Two of Anderson’s pitchers were named to the All-CPL First Team.

The support and respect for Anderson has proven abundant as many former players of Anderson have congratulated him via Instagram, including former Rapids players and coaches Caleb Abney, Nick Ascue, Jack Buckley, Trevor Kuncl, Truman Devitt, Kurt Rissland, Addison Pawelek, Bailey Lewis, and the list continues to grow.

Being a Central New York native, Anderson is proud to represent the greater CNY region as he prepares for this new opportunity. “I’m extremely thankful and humbled by this opportunity. It’s truly been a culmination of so many people that have shaped me into who I am as a coach and person and has ultimately led to this opportunity. I take so much pride in where I’m from and take that with me everywhere. CNY baseball is talented and special and I try to uphold that standard everywhere I go,” Anderson enthusiastically stated.

