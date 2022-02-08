Former SUNY Cortland quarterback heading to Super Bowl LVI

(WSYR-TV) — Dan Pitcher, quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and former SUNY Cortland quarterback, will be heading to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13.

Dan Pitcher, courtesy of SUNY Cortland

Pitcher has been the assistant coach with the Bengals for six years and joined the NFL ten years ago. He was promoted to his current position from assistant quarterbacks’ coach before the 2020 season. He’s also played a key role in developing Joe Burrow, the second-year Bengals quarterback and number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

“It’s no surprise Dan has achieved career success as an NFL coach,” said Dan MacNeill ’79, SUNY Cortland head football coach emeritus. “Simply, he makes those around him better.

Pitcher was born in Cortland and is the son of SUNY Cortland lecturer Michael Pitcher. “From Dan’s earliest days, he was interested in football,” his father recalled. “He was a student of the game. He would play Madden and go full manager mode in drafting teams. In his quiet times he would draw up plays on paper with X’s and O’s.

Dan Pitcher as quarterback at SUNY Cortland

Pitcher graduated from Cortland High School in 2005 as a Division I recruit. He attended Colgate University and joined the football team for 2005 and 2006, but transferred to SUNY Cortland in 2008 in hopes of seeing more game time. He was the backup quarterback on the team in 2008, but suffered a season-ending injury during the second game of 2009.

Pitcher, however, came back as a graduate student in 2010 and earned first team All-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors while leading SUNY Cortland to a league title and the second NCAA round.

Pitcher started his career as an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland in 2012. Afterwards, he jumped to the NFL, a move which he credits Paul Alexander, another SUNY Cortland alum, with helping him make. Paul Alexander ’82 was offensive line coach for the Bengals for over 20 years.

Pitcher spent four seasons in player personnel with the Indianapolis Colts, and then joined the Bengals’ staff in 2016. He became assistant quarterback’s coach in 2019.

“Dan is an excellent communicator, has a tremendous work ethic and he is nothing if not prepared. He has done his due diligence in assessing and breaking down every subtle nuance of defenses that Burrow is going to face and works with him and the other coaches in drafting a plan that all are comfortable with in attacking those defenses.,” says his father.