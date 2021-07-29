Former Syracuse All-American Ryan Powell named new CBA boys lacrosse head coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBA ATHLETICS) –

Christian Brothers Academy is proud to announce that Ryan Powell has been named the Head Boys Varsity Lacrosse Coach. Powell, a 2018 inductee into the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame, was a four time All American at Syracuse University and helped lead the Orange to the 2000 National Championship.

We are excited to have Ryan Powell join our community and staff, said Director of Athletics Buddy Wleklinski. “His experience and ability to teach the game of lacrosse made him a great fit for Christian Brothers Academy. We are confident that his leadership will allow us to continue the tradition of excellence that has been the hallmark of our program and be a great benefit to our players and institution.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the CBA family and to become a part of an amazing school with a rich tradition”, Powell said. “Lacrosse has been a very big part of my life for a long time and the opportunity to develop young men on and off the field is something that I’m passionate about and excited for. The future of the CBA Lacrosse program is bright and I look forward to contributing my years of knowledge and experience to the program.”

Ryan Powell takes over for former Syracuse All-American Ric Beardsley who resigned in May.