Former Syracuse assistant coach Troy Weaver named Detroit Pistons GM

DETROIT, M.I. (WSYR-TV) –

From the Salt City, to now the Motor City, former Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Troy Weaver has been hired as the new Detroit Pistons General Manager.

Weaver spent the last 12 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.

From 2000-2004, Troy Weaver served as an assistant coach at Syracuse under Jim Boeheim. While at SU, Weaver helped to recruit Carmelo Anthony.

Troy Weaver’s NBA career began with the Utah Jazz, where he was head scout from 2004-07. Weaver was then promoted to director of player personnel for the Jazz and held that position from 2007-08 before joining the Thunder.