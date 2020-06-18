Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Former Syracuse assistant coach Troy Weaver named Detroit Pistons GM

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, M.I. (WSYR-TV) –

From the Salt City, to now the Motor City, former Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Troy Weaver has been hired as the new Detroit Pistons General Manager.

Weaver spent the last 12 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.

From 2000-2004, Troy Weaver served as an assistant coach at Syracuse under Jim Boeheim. While at SU, Weaver helped to recruit Carmelo Anthony.

Troy Weaver’s NBA career began with the Utah Jazz, where he was head scout from 2004-07. Weaver was then promoted to director of player personnel for the Jazz and held that position from 2007-08 before joining the Thunder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected