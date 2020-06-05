Former Syracuse guard Jalen Carey transferring to Rhode Island

HARLEM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The wait is finally over for Jalen Carey. Friday afternoon, Carey took to social media to announce that he will be transferring to Rhode Island.
During his time at Syracuse, Jalen Carey appeared in 27 games. This past season, Jalen played in just two games. He suffered a thumb injury, and missed the rest of the season after having surgery.
He joins a Rhode Island squad that finished 21-9 this past year.
