Former Syracuse guard Jalen Carey transferring to Rhode Island

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Jalen Carey #5 of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2018 in New York City.The Oregon Ducks defeated the Syracuse Orange 80-65. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HARLEM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The wait is finally over for Jalen Carey. Friday afternoon, Carey took to social media to announce that he will be transferring to Rhode Island.

During his time at Syracuse, Jalen Carey appeared in 27 games. This past season, Jalen played in just two games. He suffered a thumb injury, and missed the rest of the season after having surgery.

He joins a Rhode Island squad that finished 21-9 this past year.

