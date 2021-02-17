Former Syracuse Met Tim Tebow retires from baseball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After three professional seasons with the New York Mets organization, Tim Tebow has decided to retire from baseball. In 2016 the Mets signed Tebow to a minor league deal.

In three professional seasons, Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 107 RBI and five stolen bases in 287 games.

In 2019, his only season with the Syracuse Mets, Tebow batted .163 at the plate. In 77 games played Tebow drove in 19 runs, hitting four home runs.