Former Syracuse standout Oshae Brissett reflects on first year in the NBA

Local Sports
TORONTO, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –

A little over a year ago, Oshae Brissett announced that he would test the NBA Draft waters. The former Syracuse standout would go undrafted but signed a free agent deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Brissett played in 19 games this past season with the defending NBA champs. Oshae scored a career-high 12 points on January 7th against Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trailblazers.

Most of Brissett first season professionally was spent playing for Toronto’s G-League team the 905 Raptors. That team is based in his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.

With the 905 Raptors, Oshae Brissett averaged nearly 16 points and seven rebounds a game.

