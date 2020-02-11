Former Syracuse star Brittney Sykes traded to the Los Angeles Sparks

ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

After three seasons playing for the Atlanta Dream, former Syracuse star Brittney Sykes has landed a new WNBA home.

Monday, Sykes was sent to the Los Angeles Sparks in a trade. Sykes and Dream teammate Marie Gulich were sent to the Sparks in exchange for Kalani Brown.

Sykes was the 7th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream back in 2017. In three seasons with the Dream, Brittney averaged 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The WNBA season gets underway in May.