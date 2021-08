Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LOS ANGELES, (WSYR-TV) – Free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal.

Anthony, who is an 18-year veteran of the NBA, was most recently with the Portland Trailblazers. He averaged 13-points a game.

The Lakers also agreed to a deal with guard Malik Monk on Tuesday.