Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman takes new coaching job in Spain

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has found a new head coaching job overseas.
On Wednesday, Hillsman was named the head coach of Baloncesto Leganés, a club team in Spain. Back on August 2nd, Hillsman resigned from Syracuse. At the time of his resignation, Syracuse University was investigating Coach Q for his mistreatment of his players.
Quentin Hillsman spent 15 seasons at Syracuse, guiding the Orange to the NCAA Tournament every year from 2013-2019. In 2016, Hillsman helped SU reach the National Championship Game (only time in school history).
