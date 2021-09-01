Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman takes new coaching job in Spain

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has found a new head coaching job overseas.

On Wednesday, Hillsman was named the head coach of Baloncesto Leganés, a club team in Spain. Back on August 2nd, Hillsman resigned from Syracuse. At the time of his resignation, Syracuse University was investigating Coach Q for his mistreatment of his players.

Quentin Hillsman spent 15 seasons at Syracuse, guiding the Orange to the NCAA Tournament every year from 2013-2019. In 2016, Hillsman helped SU reach the National Championship Game (only time in school history).

For the Full article, click on the link (it is in Spanish):

https://www.cbleganes.es/web/noticia-4320/quentin-hillsman-sera-el-nuevo-entrenador-del-leganes

