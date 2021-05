SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former West Genesee standout Malik Zachery has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After long talks with my family. I thought it would be best to have a fresh start and start new. Thank you UB for sticking by my side and not turning on me through the whole process. You guys gave me hope and I love you all. Will never forget the Bulls 🤘🏽💙 https://t.co/lGj39Fb5uV — Malik Zachery (@_TheMZachery3) May 25, 2021

Zachery was suspended by the university of buffalo last fall after he was involved in a stabbing incident following a pickup game.

The 6-2 guard agreed to a misdemeanor assault charge a few weeks back and was then reinstated by the team.