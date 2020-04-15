Former West Genesee star Malik Zachery commits to Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former West Genesee basketball star Malik Zachery is taking his game just down the thruway to the University of Buffalo next season. Zachery announced today at his house that he will be playing for the Bulls.

The former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week selected UB over Mississippi and California. Malik will have three years of eligibility at Buffalo.

After graduating from West Genesee High School, Zachery spent a year at Commonwealth Academy, a prep school in Springfield, Massachusetts. He’s played the last two seasons at Chipola College, a Junior College in Florida.