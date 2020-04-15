Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Former West Genesee star Malik Zachery commits to Buffalo

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former West Genesee basketball star Malik Zachery is taking his game just down the thruway to the University of Buffalo next season. Zachery announced today at his house that he will be playing for the Bulls.

The former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week selected UB over Mississippi and California. Malik will have three years of eligibility at Buffalo.

After graduating from West Genesee High School, Zachery spent a year at Commonwealth Academy, a prep school in Springfield, Massachusetts. He’s played the last two seasons at Chipola College, a Junior College in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected