SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Westhill standout Casey Rogers is headed to the PAC-12 to continue his football career. Rogers told NewsChannel 9 that he will be transferring to Oregon to play for the Ducks this fall.

Rogers, a 6’5” 300 pound defensive lineman, played the last few years at Nebraska. Over the last two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Rogers posted 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Casey will have two years of eligibility remaining.