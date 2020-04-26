Four former Syracuse players sign NFL free agent deals

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange sheds Anton Curtis #3 and Alex Grace #34 of the Western Michigan Broncos on his way to a touchdown during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 21, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Western Michigan 52-33. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse defensive end Kendall Coleman, wide receivers Sean Riley and Trishton Jackson, and offensive lineman Evan Adams signed free-agent contracts with NFL teams Saturday following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Coleman signed with his hometown Indianapolis Colts. Riley agreed to terms with the New England Patriots. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams and Adams inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

A graduate of Cathedral High School, located approximately 20 minutes from Lucas Oil Stadium where the Colts play their home games, Coleman reunites with Orange teammates Zaire Franklin and Steve Ishmael in Indianapolis. The 2019 Bill Horr Award winner as Syracuse’s MVP, Coleman was a four-year starter. In 44 career games (43 starts), he logged 137 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. Coleman led all Syracuse down linemen with 48 tackles as a senior.

Riley made his mark as one of the most dynamic all-around players in school history. He finished his career third all-time at Syracuse with 4,358 all-purpose yards and first in all-purpose yards per play (14.6). In 49 games from 2016-19, Riley caught 119 passes for 1,265 yards (10.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. Additionally, he set the program career records for kickoff returns (115) and kickoff return yards (2,433). Riley had his best season as a junior in 2018, leading the Orange with 64 receptions and topping the ACC statistical charts in punt return average (16.4) on his way to third-team all-conference honors.

A 2019 All-ACC Second Team choice, Jackson set the Syracuse record for most receiving yards by a junior in his one full season with the Orange. Jackson, who transferred from Michigan State, caught 66 passes for 1,023 yards and tied for fourth in the ACC with 11 touchdown receptions this past fall. He ranked fifth among ACC pass-catchers in receiving yards per game (85.3).

Adams appeared in 49 games with 45 starts at guard during his four seasons. He logged 3,464 career snaps and 146 knockdown blocks, including a team-high 51 knockdowns as a senior in 2019. As a junior in 2018, Adams helped pave the way for an Orange offense that ranked 11th nationally in scoring (40.2 ppg) and set the program records for points (523) and rushing touchdowns (38).

Earlier Saturday, Coleman’s position-mate Alton Robinson was drafted with the second pick in the fifth round (No. 148 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks. Two rounds later, punter Sterling Hofrichter was selected by the Atlanta Falcons (No. 228 overall). Dating back to 1976, the Orange have had at least one NFL Draft pick in 42 of the past 45 years.