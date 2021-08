SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Quadir Copeland became the third recruit for the Class of 2022 to verbally commit to Syracuse. Copeland announced on Instagram Tuesday night that he plans to join the Orange.

Copeland is rated as the 85th best player in the Class of 2022. He’s a 6’6” point guard out of Pennsylvania.

Quadir will play his final season of high school basketball at IMG Academy.

Copeland joins Justin Taylor and Kamari Lands who have verbally committed to Syracuse for the Class of 2022.