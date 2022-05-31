CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Four teams left SUNY Cortland on Tuesday as Section III girls lacrosse champions.

Class A

Baldwinsville – 24

Liverpool – 5



Class B

F-M – 13

West Genesee – 8



Class C

Fulton – 11

Jamesville-DeWitt – 9



Class D

Skaneateles – 8

South Jefferson – 7

The four winners now move on the the NYSPHSAA Tournament. For a breakdown of where they play next, click on the link below:

https://nysphsaa.org/sports/2022/4/6/Girls%20Lacrosse%20Brackets.aspx



In other Section III Championship action, Marcellus defeated APW 6-0 for the Class B Softball Championship. On the baseball diamond, Morrisville-Eaton edged Oriskany 3-2, to win the Class D title.