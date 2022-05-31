CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Four teams left SUNY Cortland on Tuesday as Section III girls lacrosse champions.

Class A
Baldwinsville – 24
Liverpool – 5

Class B
F-M – 13
West Genesee – 8

Class C
Fulton – 11
Jamesville-DeWitt – 9

Class D
Skaneateles – 8
South Jefferson – 7

The four winners now move on the the NYSPHSAA Tournament. For a breakdown of where they play next, click on the link below:

https://nysphsaa.org/sports/2022/4/6/Girls%20Lacrosse%20Brackets.aspx


In other Section III Championship action, Marcellus defeated APW 6-0 for the Class B Softball Championship. On the baseball diamond, Morrisville-Eaton edged Oriskany 3-2, to win the Class D title.