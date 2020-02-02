Fulton finishes runner-up at NYSPHSAA State Duel Meet Championships

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Fulton Raiders wrestling team came up just short on their bid for a State Championship on Saturday. Fulton fell in the NYSPHSAA Division I Duel Meet State Championship to Minisink Valley 42-25.

The Raiders started the day going a perfect 2-0 in the preliminary round. Fulton defeated Section 11 champion Patchouge-Medford 55-19 in their first match. The Raiders followed that up with a 61-20 win over Section 4 champion Horseheads.

In the semifinals, Fulton took down Fox Lane (Section 1) 45-33.

Congrats to Fulton on a fantastic season.