Fulton, Skaneateles and LaFayette girls win Section III Volleyball titles

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Fulton Raiders swept their way to a Section III Class A girls Volleyball title on Saturday defeating Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals.

It’s Fulton’s first Section III championship since 2011. Raiders sophomore Natalie Frost led Fulton with 15 kills.

Fulton advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A Sub Regional to face the Section X champion on Wednesday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

The Skaneateles girls rallied from two-sets down, defeating top-seed Solvay for the Section III Class C championship.

The Lakers have won three Section III titles since 2018.

Skaneateles advances to the NYSPHSAA Sub Regional to face the Section VI champion at Liverpool High School on Wednesday.

In Class D, LaFayette defended it’s Section III title defeating Living Word Academy in four-sets.

The Lancers head into the state playoffs with a record of 14-3.

LaFayette will face the Section IV champion in the Regional Finals at Chenango Valley High School on Saturday.