SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The General Brown football team fell to O’Neill in the Class C State Championship Saturday evening 29-14.

The Raiders led 13-8 at the half all thanks to Jordan Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run. General Brown fought back in the third quarter. Aiden McManaman completed a 27-yard pass to Kaleb Natali to put the Lions up one. O’Neill answered right back and never let off the gas. Quarterback Nick Waugh hooked up with Marek Arbogast on an 82-yard scoring strike, sealing the win for the Raiders.

O’Neill claims its first state title in school history finishing the season12-2. General Brown finishes the season 11-2.