Governor Andrew Cuomo weighs in on college sports returning to New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Wednesday the ACC laid out their plan for sports to return this Fall. At Syracuse, the football team is set to open preseason camp on August 6th.

Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about college sports returning safely to New York. Cuomo went on to say that sports may return, but they must do it safely and with lots of testing.

Four of the five teams that Syracuse would hosts this Fall in Football are on the New York State travel restriction list. Also, four out of the five road teams that Syracuse would play are also on the list. That means, right now the team would have to quarantine for 14 days after playing those teams.

New York State does have an exemption for professional sports for travel and quarantine restrictions. Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack stated on Thursday, that SU would be seeking some sort of exemption from the state.

Right now, the ACC plans to kickoff their season the week of September 7th.